Gould pushed his lone field-goal attempt wide right in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Cardinals.

Gould's miss came from 45 yards out, breaking a team-record streak of 33 consecutive successful field-goal attempts. The 49ers were forced to go for two on their final two touchdown drives after a botched snap and hold forced punter Bradley Pinion to fall on their first extra-point attempt Sunday. Chalk this up to a rough day for the entire kicking unit. Gould is still 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Packers.

