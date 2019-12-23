49ers' Robbie Gould: Nails game-winning kick
Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.
It was only a 33-yard attempt, but Gould split the uprights as time expired to seal the victory for San Francisco on Saturday. The 36-year-old has turned in two perfect kicking performances over the last three weeks and has been far better recently -- 8-for-9 on FGAs and 13-for-14 on PATs over the last four weeks -- after a rough start to the season. Gould has yet to hit from beyond 50 yards (0-for-4 from that distance), but his otherwise-accurate leg on an offense that has moved the ball well this year makes him fantasy-worthy heading into an important matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.