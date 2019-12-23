Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

It was only a 33-yard attempt, but Gould split the uprights as time expired to seal the victory for San Francisco on Saturday. The 36-year-old has turned in two perfect kicking performances over the last three weeks and has been far better recently -- 8-for-9 on FGAs and 13-for-14 on PATs over the last four weeks -- after a rough start to the season. Gould has yet to hit from beyond 50 yards (0-for-4 from that distance), but his otherwise-accurate leg on an offense that has moved the ball well this year makes him fantasy-worthy heading into an important matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday.