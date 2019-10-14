Gould went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted both of his point-after tries in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

Gould bounced back from his ugly 1-for-4 outing last week, but he missed his third attempt at a 50-plus yard field goal. The 36-year-old hasn't looked the same in 2019 (9-for-15) after finishing last season with the best field-goal percentage in the league. Gould is still a startable option in an easy matchup against the Redskins that could provide plenty of scoring opportunities for the kicker Sunday.