Gould nailed both of his field-goal attempts (25, 39) and converted all four point-after tries in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Gould actually would have had a third successful field goad had a defensive penalty not erased the points. The 49ers' offense showed renewed life under third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, and regardless who starts under center next week, Gould could be primed for another strong performance against a reeling Giants squad.