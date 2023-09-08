Gipson (back) was removed from the injury report and will play Sunday against the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gipson was limited in practice this week but will be out there as the deep safety versus Kenny Pickett. The 33-year-old veteran started all 17 games for San Francisco last season, recording 61 tackles, eight passes defensed and five interceptions.
