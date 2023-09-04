Gipson said Monday that he is "absolutely" going to play Week 1 at Pittsburgh, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After re-signing with San Francisco back in March, the 33-year-old Gipson goes into the 2023 season as the returning starter at safety across from Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga has a higher ceiling as an IDP option at this point, but Gipson did record a more-than-respectable 61 tackles and five interceptions across 17 games last year.