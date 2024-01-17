Gipson (quad) was a full participant at practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gipson was sidelined for San Francisco's regular-season finale due to a quadriceps injury, but it now appears he will suit up in the divisional round. He projects to start at safety Saturday.
