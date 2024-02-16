Gipson finished the 2023 regular season with 60 tackles (41 solo), one sack and one interception across 16 starts with San Francisco.

Gipson maintained the starting role he earned in 2022 after beginning that season as a member of San Francisco's practice squad. The 12-year vet started 2023 as the team's free safety out of the gates, finishing with nearly identical defensive numbers to his resurgence from a year prior. Gipson (an unrestricted free agent) will now have the option to re-sign with SF or parlay his recent success into a starter's contract for another club.