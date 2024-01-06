Gipson (quad) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gipson had played in all 16 games leading up to this one. As a key defensive starter for a Niners squad that has already clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye, Gipson was already unlikely to play much, if at all, Sunday. He'll have an extra week to get ready for the Divisional Round.
More News
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Cleared to face Pittsburgh•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Limited participant at practice•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Itching to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Re-signing with San Francisco•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Finishes season as starter•