Gipson (quad) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gipson had played in all 16 games leading up to this one. As a key defensive starter for a Niners squad that has already clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye, Gipson was already unlikely to play much, if at all, Sunday. He'll have an extra week to get ready for the Divisional Round.