Gipson (back) was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gipson was able to participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, albeit in limited fashion, which bodes well for his chances to suit up in Week 1. The safety is dealing with a back issue and he'll have two more chances to prove his health prior to Sunday's regular season opener versus the Steelers.
