Andre Branch: Let go by Arizona
The Cardinals released Branch on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Branch was given a shot with the Cardinals this offseason, but will head back to free agency. After making just 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018 with the Dolphins, the veteran faces and uphill battle to solidify himself a roster spot with another team in the NFL.
