Cardinals' Andre Branch: Inks deal with Arizona
Branch and the Cardinals agreed to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Branch was released by the Dolphins this offseason after he mustered just 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018. The veteran could certainly find himself in the mix for snaps heading into the season as he gets accustomed to his new surroundings.
