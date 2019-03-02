Andre Branch: Released Saturday
Branch was released by the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Branch struggled mightily last season, recording just 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks - the latter figure his worst since his rookie campaign in 2012. Set to make $9 million in 2019, it made sense the Dolphins would cut the veteran defensive end. He figures to have some value on the open market, particularly since his release means he won't count against the compensatory pick format.
