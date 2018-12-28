Branch (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch began the week as a non-participant at practice but was able to progress to a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The 29-year-old seems to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's season finale, but the numerous knee injuries dealt with over the course of the season keep his status up in the air for now.

