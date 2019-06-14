Andre Branch: Visiting Cardinals
Branch visited the Cardinals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Branch was released by Miami on March 2 after struggling mightily in 2018, recording just 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 29-year-old could offer Arizona an easy and effective solution to bolster their pass rush.
