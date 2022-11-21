Auclair was cut from the Titans' practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Auclair joined the team's practice squad Oct. 31, but he never earned his way to the active roster. The 29-year-old will now work to find a new opportunity elsewhere.
