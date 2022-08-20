Auclair (knee) is not expected to play in the Texans' exhibition matchup with the Rams on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Auclair has been nursing a right knee injury for the majority of training camp. The sixth-year tight end currently projects to be the team's No. 3 tight end and is competing for a spot on the final 53-man roster.
