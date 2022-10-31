Auclair (knee) signed with the Titans' practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Auclair was part of the Texans' final roster cuts, and he was dealing with a knee injury upon his release. Now healthy, Auclair has been able to find a new opportunity in Tennessee. With the Titans currently having four healthy tight ends on their active roster, he may have a difficult time finding himself on the 53-man roster.
