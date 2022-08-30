The Texans released Auclair (knee) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Auclair didn't appear in any of the team's three preseason games due to a knee injury, but he wasn't released with an injury designation. The 6-foot-6 tight end has appeared in 56 career games but never been a receiving threat, so his fantasy upside is limited.
