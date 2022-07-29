Auclair (knee) left practice Friday with an ice bag on his right knee, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

The exact nature of the injury isn't clear at this time. Auclair will hope to return to the practice field as soon as possible, because after Houston added Teagan Quitoriano in the fifth round of this year's draft, his status heading into the regular season may depend on whether the Texans decide to keep four tight ends on their 53-man roster.