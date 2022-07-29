Auclair (knee) left practice Friday with an ice bag on his right knee, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The exact nature of the injury isn't clear at this time. Auclair will hope to return to the practice field as soon as possible, because after Houston added Teagan Quitoriano in the fifth round of this year's draft, his status heading into the regular season may depend on whether the Texans decide to keep four tight ends on their 53-man roster.
More News
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Re-signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Catches lone target Week 18•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Returns from reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Untargeted in win•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Has red-zone target in loss•