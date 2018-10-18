Robinson (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson made a surprise appearance on the Bears' first Week 7 injury report due to a groin issue that left him limited. With no practice reps whatsoever Thursday, he may have suffered the injury during Wednesday's session. There's been no communication from coach Matt Nagy about whether Robinson is in danger of missing action, but the Bears will be required to give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots to wrap up the week.

