Robinson was held out of Monday's practice for scheduled rest, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite being cleared for all activities at the start of training camp, Robinson will have his workload carefully monitored to prevent any complications as he makes his way back from a torn ACL. He'll be a full year removed from the injury when Week 1 rolls around, and there's little question he's expected to serve as Mitchell Trubisky's top target after signing a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason. Robinson seems to be on track for at least one appearance during the exhibition schedule, though he'll likely be held out of the Hall of Fame Game against Baltimore on Aug. 2.