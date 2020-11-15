Mingo (shoulder) is considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
After a trio of limited practices this week, Mingo's status for Week 10 is still in question. The veteran linebacker has played at least 20 defensive snaps in eight of nine games this year. James Vaughters and rookie Trevis Gipson could handle those reps if Mingo is unavailable.
