The Falcons released Mingo on Saturday, ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta cut the 30-year-old Mingo loose just hours after learning about his arrest Thursday in Arlington, Texas on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo was released Friday from Tarrant County Jail on $25,000 bond, but after gathering more information about the allegations involving the veteran edge rusher, Atlanta elected to terminate his one-year deal. Mingo, a 2013 first-round pick of the Browns, spent the past season with the Bears and recorded 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 16 games.

