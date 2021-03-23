Mingo agreed Tuesday with the Falcons on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mingo hasn't lived up to his draft slot (sixth overall in 2013), but he has made 126 regular-season appearances in the NFL, recording 255 tackles and 12.5 sacks while playing at least one full season for six different teams. He logged 390 defensive snaps and 374 special-teams snaps for the Bears last season, finishing with 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. A move to Atlanta could lead to a few more defensive snaps, but the 30-year-old Mingo still figures to line up with the backups at the start of camp.