Mingo was arrested Thursday in Arlington, Texas on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact, ESPN.com reports. "Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident," the Falcons said in a statement Saturday. "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

According to the report, the felony charge relates to engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 17 years of age or causing the child to engage in sexual contact, and carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Mingo, who was released from Tarrant County on Friday on $25,000 bond, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March and was expected to compete for a reserve role at outside linebacker. HIs arrest puts his status for the upcoming season in question.