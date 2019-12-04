Play

Braunecker (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cowboys.

Braunecker emerged from Week 12 with a concussion, which hasn't allowed him to practice in the interim. He'll miss his second consecutive contest as a result, leaving J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Bradley Sowell and Eric Saubert as the Bears' available tight ends.

