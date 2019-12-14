Play

The Bears placed Braunecker (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.

Braunecker is the third Bears' tight end to land on IR this season. Jesper Horstead and and J.P. Holtz now figure to handle most of the responsibilities at that position going forward, with the former presumably in line for the No. 1 role. Braunecker's season will come to a close with six receptions for 59-yards and one touchdown.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories