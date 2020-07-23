The Bears cut Braunecker on Thursday.
Braunecker put up career numbers with the Bears last season, logging six catches for 59 yards and his first touchdown across 11 games. Despite having showcased a step forward in his development, offseason additions Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris have now made Braunecker the odd man out in Chicago's crowded tight end room. He hit injured reserve due to a concussion in December, but has since fully recovered and will be free to search for a chance with another organization.