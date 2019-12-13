Play

Braunecker (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Packers, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Braunecker is still working to progress through the league's protocol for head injuries. He's set to miss a third straight game, leaving Jesper Horsted and J.P. Holds as the top tight ends in Chicago.

