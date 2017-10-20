Bears' Benny Cunningham: Questionable for Sunday
Cunningham (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Cunningham doesn't have much offensive potential sitting behind Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in the depth chart, but he has been used occasionally in pass-catching scenarios. If he can't go Sunday, it won't shake up the Bears' offensive game plan, though.
