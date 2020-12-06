Kmet caught five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After failing to see more than three targets in any game during his rookie season, Kmet tied Allen Robinson for the team lead with seven targets while posting the only touchdown reception by a Chicago player. Coming into this game, he had been targeted three times in each of the prior two games, which was the same number of target seen by Jimmy Graham, and it appears that the rookie may be emerging as the team's top tight end, though until he shows more consistency, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.