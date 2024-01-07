Kmet (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Early Sunday reports indicated Kmet was strongly trending toward active status, and that's now been made official. Kmet was also in uniform in Week 17 against the Falcons and on the field for 13 snaps, but he theoretically stands to have a better chance at a normal workload Sunday after managing to practice in full Friday. Robert Tonyan, Kmet's backup, could still see a slightly elevated snap count against his old Packers squad if Kmet is limited in any way.