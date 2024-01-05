Kmet (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

While nursing the same knee injury last week, Kmet was listed as questionable and viewed as a true game-time decision leading up to the Bears' matchup with the Falcons. He was active for the contest, but Kmet was limited to a season-low 13 snaps in the Bears' 37-17 win. Kmet once again carries a questionable tag into the season finale, and though he's probably still less than 100 percent, he's presumably healthier than he was a week ago after he was able to put in a full practice Friday. Whether that translates to him handling the three-down role he's typically maintained for most of the season remains to be seen, but expect Kmet to at least receive clearance to play in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.