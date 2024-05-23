Kmet (forearm) is building chemistry with new rookie quarterback Caleb Williams at OTAs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Kmet suffered a broken right forearm during Chicago's season-ending loss to the Packers in Week 18, but he looks fully healthy at OTAs. The starting tight end could have some extra opportunities to establish a rapport with Williams, given that Rome Odunze is managing a hamstring issue, while Keenan Allen has stayed away from the voluntary activities. Still, the likeliest scenario in this passing game could be that Kmet takes a back seat to all of DJ Moore, Allen and Odunze, and even with his pedigree as the No. 1 overall pick, it seems a long shot that Williams can support four solid fantasy options as a rookie. Kmet will be a sleeper option at the tight end position in 2024 fantasy drafts.