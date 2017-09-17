Play

Barth converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Barth could've had a pair of field goals as well, but with the Bears being blown out in the fourth quarter, they decided to pass the ball on fourth down on two different occasions with the ball in scoring territory. As the kicker for a team with a weak offense, he's a poor fantasy option.

