Bears' Connor Barth: Posts one point in Sunday loss
Barth converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Barth could've had a pair of field goals as well, but with the Bears being blown out in the fourth quarter, they decided to pass the ball on fourth down on two different occasions with the ball in scoring territory. As the kicker for a team with a weak offense, he's a poor fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Wins kicking job in Chicago•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Makes lone field-goal attempt Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Saturday's victory•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in first preseason game•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Re-signs with Bears•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...