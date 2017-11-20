The Bears waived Barth on Monday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

The move was fully expected after the Bears came to terms with Cairo Santos on a contract earlier Monday, one day after Barth missed what would have been a game-tying kick from 46 yards out with seconds remaining in a 27-24 loss to the Lions. Accuracy was an issue for Barth while he served as the Bears' kicker in 2016, and he took a step back in that regard this season, converting only 11 of 16 field-goal tries, including four misses from the 40-to-49-yard range. The Bears are banking on Santos, who has a career 84.8 percent success rate on field goals, being a more reliable source of scoring than Barth.