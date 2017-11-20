Connor Barth: Officially waived Monday
The Bears waived Barth on Monday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
The move was fully expected after the Bears came to terms with Cairo Santos on a contract earlier Monday, one day after Barth missed what would have been a game-tying kick from 46 yards out with seconds remaining in a 27-24 loss to the Lions. Accuracy was an issue for Barth while he served as the Bears' kicker in 2016, and he took a step back in that regard this season, converting only 11 of 16 field-goal tries, including four misses from the 40-to-49-yard range. The Bears are banking on Santos, who has a career 84.8 percent success rate on field goals, being a more reliable source of scoring than Barth.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.