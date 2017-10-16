Bears' Connor Barth: Tallies nine points
Barth connected on a pair of field goals along with three extra points in Chicago's win over the Ravens.
For the second time this season, Barth had more than one field-goal attempt, and it was the first time he's connected on two of them in the same contest. Although he had a productive afternoon, his season-high before this week was five points, and he's not a recommended fantasy option in leagues that start one kicker.
