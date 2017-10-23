Barth kicked a field goal along with a pair of extra points in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Barth was in line for a potential 43-yard field-goal attempt, but after Mitch Trubisky took a third-down sack, he ended up attempting the kick from 53-yards out and came up short. His successful three-pointer came from his 19 points away, and he had another sub-par fantasy performance. He'll continue to be a weak fantasy option, as he simply doesn't get enough opportunities to be a consistent producer.