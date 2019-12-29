Patterson won't return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after sustaining a concussion, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Bears are already without Taylor Gabriel (concussion), so they only have four healthy wide receivers remaining. Gabriel already missed the last four games, and Patterson recorded just three catches for 44 yards in that span, so his absence won't shake up the offensive dynamic. However, Patterson is one of the top kick returners in the league, and Anthony Miller will have to take over those duties for the time being.