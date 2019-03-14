Patterson finalized a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

It's really a one-year commitment, devoid of any guarantees beyond 2019. The Bears likely will deploy Patterson as their No. 4 wide receiver and kickoff return specialist in his age-28 season, with the potential to get some carries on jet sweeps or even out of the backfield. He displayed impressive versatility with New England in 2018, spending a few weeks in the backfield when the team was hit by injuries.

