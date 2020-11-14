Patterson could be in line for more opportunities after David Montgomery (concussion) was ruled out ahead of Monday's game.

Patterson is technically listed as the No. 2 option behind Montgomery, but it's fair to question if the Bears would expect the nimble specialist to operate in a similar capacity. The 29-year-old did carry the ball 21 times over a two-week stretch with the Patriots back in 2018, but he's otherwise seen more than six carries one either time in his career -- Week 2 against the Giants following Tarik Cohen's season-ending knee injury. While Patterson will likely play the most snaps of any Bears running back, expect to see a combination of Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and even practice-squad call up, Lamar Miller, also take a handful of carries in a clear committee approach.