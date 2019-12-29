Bears' David Montgomery: Eclipses 100 yards

Montgomery rushed 23 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17.

Despite seeing over 250 touches in his rookie season, Montgomery struggled due to poor offensive line blocking and inconsistent usage that rarely allowed him to get into a rhythm. He typically showed excellent elusiveness but frequently after evading an initial tackler, there were usually other defenders to stop him quickly. He'll be entering the second year of his rookie deal in 2020, and he should be considered a top-24 running back in fantasy drafts, but if Chicago improves their blocking and playcalling, he'll definitely have potential for a breakout campaign.