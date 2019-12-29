Bears' David Montgomery: Eclipses 100 yards
Montgomery rushed 23 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17.
Despite seeing over 250 touches in his rookie season, Montgomery struggled due to poor offensive line blocking and inconsistent usage that rarely allowed him to get into a rhythm. He typically showed excellent elusiveness but frequently after evading an initial tackler, there were usually other defenders to stop him quickly. He'll be entering the second year of his rookie deal in 2020, and he should be considered a top-24 running back in fantasy drafts, but if Chicago improves their blocking and playcalling, he'll definitely have potential for a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Receives 14 touches•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Unproductive on 15 touches•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Plays workhorse role in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Compiles 87 total yards, TD in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Does little with 15 touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...