Montgomery rushed 14 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Montgomery's rushing yardage total led the Lions on the night, and he notably outpaced backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs by 22 yards despite seeing one less carry. Montgomery also was the only one of the pair to get into the end zone, recording a three-yard scoring run in the third quarter for his 12th touchdown of the campaign. The veteran did fail to log a receiving stat for the first time in Week 12, but with six trips to the end zone in the last six games, he heads into the Week 18 finale against the Vikings on Jan. 7 with plenty of momentum.