Montgomery rushed 10 times for 40 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

While Montgomery drew the start and played into the fourth quarter with the rest of the Lions starters, he saw less work than Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed 13 times for 30 yards and a touchdown of his own. However, the production was enough for the Iowa State product to end his first season in Detroit with more than 1,000 yards rushing (1,015) in 13 games while averaging one rushing touchdown per contest. With each of Sam LaPorta (knee), Jameson Williams (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (knee) banged up, the Lions could lean heavily on the run game in a matchup with the Rams in the NFC wild-card round.