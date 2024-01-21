Montgomery carried the ball 10 times for 33 yards and caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-23 divisional-round win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran running back failed to reach 50 scrimmage yards for the second time in three games and saw his four-game TD streak come to an end. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs topped 100 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown, and Craig Reynolds also punched in a short score on fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter. Montgomery will likely be more involved in the game plan next weekend against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.