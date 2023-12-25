Montgomery rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over Minnesota.

Montgomery logged eight carries on Detroit's first offensive drive, ending the 14-play march with a one-yard touchdown run. Jahmyr Gibbs largely took over in the Lions' backfield from there and finished with the better overall rushing line (15-80-2), though the potent duo ended with an equal number of total touches (19). Gibbs has proven to be an explosive force for Detroit in his rookie campaign, and he's gained at least 60 yards on the ground in four straight contests while scoring five times over that span, but Montgomery hasn't exactly faded away -- he's averaging 65.5 rushing yards with two TDs over the same four-game span. While a split backfield isn't typically an ideal situation for fantasy purposes, both Montgomery and Gibbs are performing well enough to be viable options in all formats. The pair will look to remain productive next Saturday in a road contest versus Dallas.