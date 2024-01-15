Montgomery ran the ball 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Rams.

Montgomery kicked off the scoring Sunday when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The bruising back would go on to lead Detroit's backfield in both carries and yards while both he and Jahmyr Gibbs scored a first-quarter touchdown. In fact, the backfield mates finished the wild-card win with exactly 68 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown apiece. Detroit figures to employ a similar run-heavy strategy spearheaded by Montgomery in the upcoming NFC divisional round.