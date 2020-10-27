Montgomery rushed 14 times for 48 yards and caught all five of his targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Montgomery struggled to get much going on the ground against a swarming Los Angeles front seven. Fortunately, though, the tailback picked up a handful of receptions, including a few with the Bears chasing the game late. Montgomery has now caught at least four passes in three straight outings, but with an average of just 45 rushing yards per game over that span, there's ground production left to be desired. However, the sledding doesn't appear any more favorable for Montgomery in Week 8, as he's pitted against a Saints defense that's currently allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game.