Bears' Josh Sitton: Uncertain to remain in Chicago
Sitton isn't certain to remain with the Bears in 2018, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sitton fared well in both pass protection and run blocking in 2017, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' sixth-ranked offensive guard. However, he has a team option in his contract that would allow the Bears to save $8 million if they release him prior to Feb. 9. With a new head coach coming to Chicago, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears moved on from the pricey 32-year-old.
